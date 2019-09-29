Students honored for honesty
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 4:54 p.m.
KINGMAN – Larson Lifeskills recently awarded students from Desert Willow Elementary School for demonstrating honesty.
Students showed honesty in their speech, actions and conduct at school, according to a news release.
Honored were Dale Baker, 11; Stefani Rivas Arteaga, 9; Khloe Hollingsworth, 9; Vonni Sullender-Marquez, 9; Orlando Omaro, 11; and Isabella Peden.
Information provided by Larson Lifeskills
