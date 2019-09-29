OFFERS
Students honored for honesty

Winners of Larson Lifeskills awards at Desert Willow Elementary School are shown with Principal Trevor Batt From left are Dale Baker, Stefani Rivas Arteaga, Khloe Hollingsworth, Vonni Sullender-Marquez, Orlando Omaro and Isabella Peden. (Courtesy photo)

Winners of Larson Lifeskills awards at Desert Willow Elementary School are shown with Principal Trevor Batt From left are Dale Baker, Stefani Rivas Arteaga, Khloe Hollingsworth, Vonni Sullender-Marquez, Orlando Omaro and Isabella Peden. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 4:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Larson Lifeskills recently awarded students from Desert Willow Elementary School for demonstrating honesty.

Students showed honesty in their speech, actions and conduct at school, according to a news release.

Honored were Dale Baker, 11; Stefani Rivas Arteaga, 9; Khloe Hollingsworth, 9; Vonni Sullender-Marquez, 9; Orlando Omaro, 11; and Isabella Peden.

Information provided by Larson Lifeskills

