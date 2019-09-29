Students honored for honesty

KINGMAN – Larson Lifeskills recently awarded students from Desert Willow Elementary School for demonstrating honesty.

Students showed honesty in their speech, actions and conduct at school, according to a news release.

Honored were Dale Baker, 11; Stefani Rivas Arteaga, 9; Khloe Hollingsworth, 9; Vonni Sullender-Marquez, 9; Orlando Omaro, 11; and Isabella Peden.

