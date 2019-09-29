OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 29
Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda

This map shows traffic interchanges that will be discussed at Tuesday’s Kingman City Council meeting. (City of Kingman map)

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 4:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Crossing and Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchanges will be discussed at City Council’s meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting begins with a work session with two agenda items at 5 p.m. The first is a 2020 Census complete count update. The second is in regards to “traffic calming,” which according to the agenda is a term to describe a full range of methods to slow cars as they move through commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Consent agenda

Council will consider approval of a nearly $20,000 change order for the drilling and installation of the casing for a recharge injection well. The preliminary well design had to be changed to accommodate existing soil conditions, resulting in an additional 50 feet of screened wall casing and 40 hours of work. With the change order, the final contract price is approximately $442, 600.

The Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange requires the design and construction of Airway Avenue between Prospector Street and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway. On Tuesday, Council could approve a professional services agreement for $229,959 with AECOM Technical Services for the design of Airway Avenue.

Waterline replacements on Castle Rock Road and 5L Ranch Road have been designated as high priority replacements because of the “significant amount” of leaks and pressure issues. The City has received a job order contract from Kincheloe Construction for the project in the amount of $821,982 that will be considered by Council.

The last item on the consent agenda is the development agreement with KX Ventures, a partner with Kingman Regional Medical Center, for the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange. The agreement facilitates the construction and supporting infrastructure of the interchange. KX Ventures will provide the money for the project. Over the course of the agreement the City will reimburse KX Ventures one-half of the TPT revenues generated in the project area. This reimbursement will cover the costs of the traffic interchange and ancillary construction.

New business

Council will hold a public hearing on the potential for amending sections of the Zoning Ordinance to reduce front-side yard setback requirements in certain residential zoning districts. Front-side yard setbacks, which apply to corner lots, in the R-1-6, R-1-8, and R-1-10 districts could be changed to a minimum of 5 feet. For R-1-20, R-1-40 and Rural Residential districts, setbacks could be changed to a minimum of 10 feet. The Planning and Zoning Commission was split 2-2 on the issue, but staff recommends approval with a few caveats.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

