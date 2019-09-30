Beale Street Theater Angle Homes Grant deadline extended to Dec. 31
KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts has more time to collect donations to renovate Beale Street Theater.
The deadline for the Angle Homes Matching Grant Challenge is extended to Dec. 31. Angle Homes will match every dollar donated up to $100,000. According to the theater’s website, the theater is halfway toward the goal.
“We’re challenging the community for us to spend our money; if not we just keep it,” saud Doug Angle, owner of Angle Homes. “Every dollar is doubled by our money.”
Part of the grant money will go toward the architectural construction drawings of the building which could cost between $70,000 and $90,000. The grant would also pay for the early part of the renovation.
KCA members already have some thoughts in mind on how the theater will look.
The lobby will be a flex space. The stage is to be built out to where the first row of seats would normally start.
On the west side of the building, the back would be the backstage area that would also serve as a workshop space and dressing rooms.
To donate visit www.bealestreettheater.com/donate/capital-campaign/.
