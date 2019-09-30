OFFERS
City commissions discuss, set goals

The City Planning and Zoning Commission has set goals pertaining to infrastructure, site plan reviews, sidewalks, curbs and building facades, and the education of its commissioners. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 4 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has numerous boards, commissions and committees that assist City Council in handling business, and those entities recently sat down to discuss their goals for the coming year.

Representatives from each commission attended a workshop June 29 at which goals were discussed for the year to come. In addition to goals, commissioners discussed and received information on open meeting laws, the recently conducted citizen survey and the City’s strategic plan. Each commission was then tasked with creating two to three goals.

The Airport Advisory Commission will continue work on the Airport Master Plan and hopes to improve Kingman’s infrastructure. Additional goals include working on the City grant approval process, gauging interest for the establishment of a museum at the airport and looking at grant opportunities.

The Clean City Commission puts a focus on public outreach and community involvement through a social media presence and education. Another goal of the CCC is to maintain a sustainable, cost effective recycling program that would foster reduced contamination and utilize local markets. Focus was also placed on expanding the Adopt-A-Block program to include parks and trails, and on reducing, reusing and recycling.

The Economic Development Advisory Commission wants to work on programs that will attract tourists to shops and restaurants downtown. It wishes to continue its efforts to support the establishment of an electric car museum and an air museum at the Kingman Municipal Airport. Lastly, the commission will continue support of downtown’s historical aspect.

Commissioners sitting on the Historic Preservation Commission want to create a promotional handout to be distributed to local organizations. The commission also wants to perfect the historic property and eligibility list in accordance with national registry guidelines. The commission’s last goal is to identify and encourage historic projects within the community.

The Municipal Utilities Commission will this year review water and sewer capital improvement projects and master plans. Also to be reviewed are the Water Sustainability Committee’s proposed flood infiltration projects and polices, and the storm water rate study.

The Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission also plans to work through a parks master plan that will align with the City’s general plan, include budget constraints, locations and programs. Another goal of the commission is to focus on public and staff safety at parks and trails. It also wants to look for opportunities to generate revenue for parks by way of grants, fundraisers and more.

The Planning and Zoning Commission wants to look at how best to support staff with the changes to the Zoning Ordinance. Other matters of import for the commission are infrastructure, site plan reviews, sidewalks, curbs and building facades, and the education of its commissioners.

The Transit Advisory Commission has set a goal of creating a short-range plan for one to two years. It wants to look at inter-city connection through an Access and Mobility Partnership Grant. Lastly, the commission is eyeing a transit hub complete with a customer service center.

News