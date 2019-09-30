OFFERS
County to abate the tax for 26 abandoned and destroyed trailers

Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox (Daily Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 4:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Treasurer’s Office will ask the Board of Supervisors to request approval to abate the tax, interest, and penalties for 26 “personal properties” in the county. The item will be discussed during the next board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the County Administration Building, 700 W Beale St.

The personal properties in question are mobile homes or what’s left of them. Some were destroyed, burned down or demolished, with the owners long gone from the county, others are in poor condition.

In one case, the owner died, and the new owner never transferred the trailer’s title. In another, the owners moved out before they had a chance to receive the letter with taxes to be paid.

In case of some properties, the owners or their successors or assigns, have not been located after diligent search of personal property by the sheriff’s sffice.

The only business on the list is Colorado River Resort, LLC on 2800 Jasper Drive in Lake Havasu City, which – the document indicates – has full exemption.

Total amount to be abated is $6,331. The addresses and names are available on the county’s website.

The Treasurer’s Office was not able to comment by press time for this story.

