County to abate the tax for 26 abandoned and destroyed trailers
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Treasurer’s Office will ask the Board of Supervisors to request approval to abate the tax, interest, and penalties for 26 “personal properties” in the county. The item will be discussed during the next board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the County Administration Building, 700 W Beale St.
The personal properties in question are mobile homes or what’s left of them. Some were destroyed, burned down or demolished, with the owners long gone from the county, others are in poor condition.
In one case, the owner died, and the new owner never transferred the trailer’s title. In another, the owners moved out before they had a chance to receive the letter with taxes to be paid.
In case of some properties, the owners or their successors or assigns, have not been located after diligent search of personal property by the sheriff’s sffice.
The only business on the list is Colorado River Resort, LLC on 2800 Jasper Drive in Lake Havasu City, which – the document indicates – has full exemption.
Total amount to be abated is $6,331. The addresses and names are available on the county’s website.
The Treasurer’s Office was not able to comment by press time for this story.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Divine Devine
- MOHAVE 911
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: