How well do you know Hildy Angius?

Hildy Angius will run for the third term as a Mohave County District 2 Supervisor, and if you are so hung up on what she said almost 10 years ago when she first ran for the office, just don’t vote for her.

“I have changed my mind,” Angius said. “Back then, I was naïve. I didn’t understand the way the government works. Also, I’ve done a very good job. I have done what I’ve promised to do.”

Angius comes from New York. She studied theatre as her major, but left Manhattan for San Diego in her early 30s looking for a new life. There she met her husband, a commercial fisherman and 20 years her senior. They moved to Bullhead City when he retired.

“I found the place online,” said Angius. “He wanted to be close to the water, which is expensive in California. We moved to Bullhead City in 2005 and didn’t know nobody. And now I’m a county supervisor.”

Angius retired with her husband (she did PR and marketing for high tech in California), and two years later she got involved with the Republican Women in Bullhead City, eventually becoming the president of the club.

“It was then when people came to me and told me I should run for an office,” Angius said. “At first, I was looking at the state. Then, I started doing research on the county.”

Angius was elected in 2012, when the county added two more supervisors to the board, based on the 2010 census. Since then, a lot has changed in how the county is being run.

“Before 2012, the taxes were being raised,” said Angius who is a life-long conservative. “You couldn’t carry your gun in the county building. There were free speech issues here at the building, there was a dress code to come to our meetings. All the things to keep out certain people, and people fought back.”

Now, it is the supervisors who run the county, not the administration.

“We run the show,” said Angius, who is very pleased with this board and the work they have done.

That is why she did not act on calls from the local Democrats to condemn homophobic statements made by her colleague, Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, and racial bias expressed by Planning and Zoning Commissioner Juana Gillette.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Angius said. “I don’t apologize for what other people say. This is America. This is what makes America great.”



Angius sees herself as most of all representing her taxpayers. She wants to keep the Mohave County brand as conservative and low-tax. That is how she defines freedom – low taxes and lack of regulations makes Mohave County “sacred.” That’s why people move here, that’s why she moved here. She fears everything-Californian, especially the wave of homelessness that is spreading through its big cities.

“I’m very afraid that Mohave County is not prepared for what is coming,” she said meaning the mental health and homelessness problem that is very acute in the county, too. “Homelessness problem is not a low income housing problem. It is a mental health and addiction issue.”

Despite believing that, Angius proudly talks about two new facilities in Bullhead City, a 16-bed all women drug treatment center and a 54-bed homelessness shelter.

A self-described music fanatic, Chairman loves coffeehouse indie folk and loves to discover new singer-songwriters while driving in her car. Joni Mitchell is still her favorite, though.

“I can’t listen to news anymore,” she admitted. “It’s so sad how we don’t talk to people anymore, we talk to people as ideas. And we don’t respect each other ideas.”

Asked about the Democratic push for impeachment, Angius repeats:

“Again, be careful what you wish for. This is ridiculous. World leaders can’t talk on the phone openly and honestly. Democrats have a tunnel vision, and don’t realize tomorrow it can be them. They want to damage President little by little. But people don’t like that, that’s just creates more Trump supporters.”

As her guilty pleasure, Chairman Angius likes to watch “90-Day Fiancé,” a reality show, in which American citizens have three months to marry a foreigner they want to bring with them to the U.S.

“It is fabulous,” she said.