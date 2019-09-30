OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 30
Kingman Vampire Ball looks for fun in dark shadows

Starr Cefola and Lesa VanRees are best friends and hosts of The Grand Vampire Masquerade on Friday, Oct. 11. (Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 4:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – The event had a slow start, but it seems the first Grand Vampire Masquerade in Kingman is actually going to happen. Join local vampires at 7 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Oct. 11, at The Grand Events Center, 515 Beale St.

Tickets are $30 for singles and $50 for couples. Adults only, 18 plus, and a full formal ball attire is expected, along with a mask and fangs. Organizers insist on a serious approach into the concept of the masquerade and urge you to do your best.

In exchange, they promise a real vampire atmosphere, dark and elegant, with ball music, vampire waltzes, wine and beer bar, and finger food.

“We will have bracelets for those who are not 21 yet,” said Kingmanite Starr Cefola who, along with her best friend Lesa VanRees, is in charge of the event.

They are cross players, they love to dress as their beloved characters and attend conventions. Loving everything dark – phantasy, horror, anything out of this world, they love vampires, too.

It started with VanRees posting about the Dracula’s Masquerade Ball from the 2004 horror movie, Van Helsing. How cool would it be to have a ball like that in Kingman?

They started a group, and after a slow start, they started to sell tickets. “If it goes well, we will make it an annual vampire masquerade ball held in Kingman,” Cefola said.

The best costumes will be awarded with special engraved trophies.

To find out more and buy tickets, look up “The Grand Vampire Ball in Kingman” on Facebook or visit https://allevents in.

