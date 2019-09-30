KPD investigates mail theft reports throughout Kingman
KINGMAN – Reports of mail theft are once again being investigated by the Kingman Police Department.
KPD has investigated numerous reports of mail being stolen from mail boxes in several Kingman neighborhoods. Last week, thefts were reported in a downtown Kingman neighborhood, an apartment complex on Hualapai Mountain Road and the North Kingman “Camelback” neighborhood.
KPD is working with investigators from the U.S Postal Inspectors Office. Residents are urged to check their mail daily.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234, or report online by going to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/police-department and clicking on “Give A Tip.”
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
