Local officials, BLM lift burn ban

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has lifted its citywide burn ban along with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and the Bureau of Land Management.

The ban was put in place July 23, and residents who were issued burn permits prior to its implementation can now use those permits.

Those desiring to obtain a burn permit can contact 928-753-2891 or visit the Kingman Fire Department Administration Office at 412 E. Oak St.

Information provided by the City of Kingman