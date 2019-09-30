Local officials, BLM lift burn ban
Originally Published: September 30, 2019 4:09 p.m.
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has lifted its citywide burn ban along with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and the Bureau of Land Management.
The ban was put in place July 23, and residents who were issued burn permits prior to its implementation can now use those permits.
Those desiring to obtain a burn permit can contact 928-753-2891 or visit the Kingman Fire Department Administration Office at 412 E. Oak St.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
Most Read
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Divine Devine
- MOHAVE 911
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: