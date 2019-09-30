MCSO seeks missing person Bruce Downey
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating at-risk, 70-year-old Bruce Downey, who may also use the name Sam White.
Downey is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and brown or tan slippers. He has white hair, a beard and blue eyes, and was last seen on John L Avenue near Melody Street the morning of Sunday, Sept. 29.
Anyone who has seen Downey is asked to contact MCSO 928-753-0753.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Divine Devine
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: