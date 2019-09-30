MCSO seeks missing person Bruce Downey

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating at-risk, 70-year-old Bruce Downey, who may also use the name Sam White.

Downey is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and brown or tan slippers. He has white hair, a beard and blue eyes, and was last seen on John L Avenue near Melody Street the morning of Sunday, Sept. 29.

Anyone who has seen Downey is asked to contact MCSO 928-753-0753.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

