Sheriff’s Havasu substation has changed little in 35 years and that’s the problem

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff Lake Havasu City Substation has sat in the desert off of State Route 95 for 35 years, hardly modified since its original build. Sheriff Doug Schuster argues the building outlived its usefulness long ago.

The substation was built in 1984, and fit the needs of Havasu perfectly at the time. But Havasu has changed and grown significantly. “Times change,” Schuster said, “and we haven’t kept up with those changes.”

“It’s a very old, dilapidated building, and it’s outlived its usefulness,” Schuster said. With “major sewer issues,” holes in the roof, leaks and a failing air conditioner system to deal with over the years, the entire place has become a patch job. “There’s just a lot literally falling down,” Schuster said. “We spend the least amount of money to keep it going. I can’t stop doing this job… So we make do.”

The building is practically bursting at the seams when it comes to employees.

“We have more staff here that we can actually fit in the building,” Schuster said.

That much was made clear by the lack of office and desk space for substation employees. Immediately after passing through the entryway, in one small open space, you’ll find a conference table, unisex bathroom and a desk with one computer and one chair that nine deputies have to share. Off to the right, visitors will find a small office that the lieutenant and both sergeants must share.

“Space is a big issue when it comes to law enforcement because we have a lot of work to do in here,” Schuster said. One desk was fine when there were only two deputies assigned to the substation, but that was “back when the county was very small,” Schuster said. “Everyone should have their own cubby, their own workspace, and we’re not even close to being there.”

Slow internet speeds and connectivity issues in addition to the lack of space often forces deputies to work out of their vehicles.

“A lot of our deputies don’t even work out of this facility,” Schuster said. “It really is not conducive to even do an interview.”

The conference table that sits in the middle of the open space doubles as their meeting room and interrogation room. When incidents require multiple witnesses to be interviewed, they have to split them up, meaning some would have to sit in the jail temporarily. “It’s very uncomfortable for victims,” Schuster said. “So a lot of that stuff begins to be done out at Contact Point, which is the boating center.”

The jail hasn’t been used for its original purpose in years. Paint is peeling away on the walls and furniture. A closet sits in the corner, full of faded and dusty inmate clothing stacked messily on shelves, shoes scattered on the floor and other equipment that no longer serves a purpose.

Its use as a jail was halted for a number of reasons, one being a lawsuit.

“We had a lawsuit that came out of Mohave Valley Station long before I was sheriff,” Schuster said. “It was a staffing issue. We had one male officer working at the time, dealing with a female issue. She made allegations. Our insurance stepped in and said this can’t happen any more.”

Because staffing is still an issue, “everybody that we get employed for detention is in our main office in Kingman,” Schuster said. “It really is more of a holding area anyhow for non-violent misdemeanors. Most of our crimes are now felony, major crimes, so they have to go up to Kingman anyways.”

The jail area also has other problems, such as the lack of proper separation between the female and male pods, one small community shower, and one kitchen that could hardly be called such.

“Since there’s no appliances in here,” Schuster said, gesturing to the cramped room in the corner, “the food was made up in Kingman, and every day, that would be brought down. That’s just one more reason why this wasn’t really feasible.”

After crossing the “interrogation room” to the north end of the building (only about 15 steps away), you’ll find their evidence storage area.

“Space is critical,” Schuster said. “There’s not enough storage.” When new evidence comes in and all of the lockers are occupied – which can happen quite quickly – they have to call up Kingman and have them send someone down to Havasu to clear them out.

The outdoor evidence storage area isn’t much better. A small, fenced in area sits behind the building in the gravel, barely able to fit more than one vehicle and a pile of smaller items. To Schuster, “it’s just not nearly enough.”

The substation did get an “upgrade” over five years ago, but a small extension to the hallway leading to the back parking lot can hardly be called such.

“This is the addition. This is what they gave us,” he said, standing in the tight hallway and motioning around him. “They added six more feet and threw a sink in.”

So what can be done? Nothing much, it seems – for now.

The substation, along with the sheriff’s facility in Mohave Valley, have been on the county’s list of builidngs that need to be replaced, but funding has been an issue.

A sales tax initiative that set aside money to replace buildings like the substation will expire at the end of this year, and county supervisors elected not to spend that money on sheriff’s facilities, voting instead using the remainder of the funds to remodel the county courthouse in Kingman.

Schuster says a replacement substation in Lake Havasu City is necessary. “If they tore [the substation] down tomorrow, it wouldn’t be a big loss to me at all,” Schuster said. “We’re going to be asking for additional funding for the next nine years. We started off this year, and we were successful. We got six more deputies and pay increases. That was the priority.”

While new buildings are important, “it doesn’t mean anything if I don’t have anybody to work in them,” he said.