Kingman businesses incapable of practicing social distancing asked to act responsibly

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is not planning business closures beyond those required by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders, but local officials are urging all businesses to take responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor’s stay-at-home order instructs Arizonans to limit time spent away from their residences, and that if they need to leave the home, they practice social distancing of 6 feet. Business that have been instructed to close include bars, theaters, indoor gyms and restaurants, except for delivery and carry-out services. Mohave County currently has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, four of which are out of the Kingman area.

“If your business cannot comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of social distancing, then I am asking you to reevaluate your necessity of putting your staff and the public at risk of spreading this deadly virus,” said Kingman Mayor Jen Miles in a news release. “Business owners need to take responsibility for their staff and the public, and help the community slow the spread.”

The city wrote that it is awaiting further guidance from the governor’s office in regards to a narrower list of essential services.

“The city has taken responsibility and has extended our closure to the public in order to protect our staff,” said City Manager Ron Foggin, referencing city office closures being extended to May 4. “We’re just asking local businesses to follow guidelines supported by President Trump, Governor Ducey, and many health care professionals.”

The city thanked those who have already taken precautionary measures to keep the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also directed residents to its COVID-19 informative page at https://bit.ly/2w9Pu3s

The governor’s current list of “essential services” that may remain open for business can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/341fF8U

Information provided by the City of Kingman