Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 01
63.0°
Families can stay connected with free, virtual playdates

Download the Caribu app on your tablet or phone for free and stay connected with the children in your life. (Caribu, YouTube capture)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 12:14 p.m.

Download the Caribu app on your tablet or phone for free and stay connected with the children in your life.

The app allows you to read stories, play games, draw, see each other and interact together.

Perfect for long-distance grandchildren, traveling parents or distant families.

For more information, visit caribu.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

