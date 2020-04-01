Families can stay connected with free, virtual playdates
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 12:14 p.m.
Download the Caribu app on your tablet or phone for free and stay connected with the children in your life.
The app allows you to read stories, play games, draw, see each other and interact together.
Perfect for long-distance grandchildren, traveling parents or distant families.
For more information, visit caribu.com.
