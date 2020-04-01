Kingman office closures extended to May 4
KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will remain closed to the public until at least May 4 per Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.
Mohave County, as of Wednesday, April 1, had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, four of which were in the Kingman area. Bullhead City had one confirmed case, and Lake Havasu City two.
“Governor Ducey has asked Arizonans to limit their time away from their residences, but if people need to leave their homes, they practice physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the city wrote in a news release. “This does not implement a curfew in the City of Kingman.”
Residents are now required to make requests for city services remotely, through mail, email, online platforms and telephone. City team members will be allowed into the buildings and are expected to work on-site to keep the City of Kingman operating to serve its residents. Dispatch, fire, police and sanitation services will operate at normal levels.
City buildings and departments exempt from the closures are Kingman Municipal Court, Parks and Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Kingman Area Regional Transit remains operational, but has adjusted its operations to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The following are phone numbers for city departments at which residents and customers can receive assistance:
Public Works: 928-757-7467
Kingman Municipal Airport: 928-757-2134
City Attorney’s Office: 928-753-8091
City Administration: 928-753-8102
City Clerk: 928-753-8102
Community Development: 928-753-8130
Engineering: 928-753-8122
Human Resources: 928-753-5561 ext. 5
Kingman Police Department: 928-753-2191
Kingman Fire Department Administration: 928-753-2891
Powerhouse Visitor Center: 928-753-6106
Parks and Recreation: 928-757-1919
Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course: 928-753-6593
For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
