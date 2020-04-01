OFFERS
Kingman Unified School District adjusts free food program

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 1, 2020 10:42 a.m.

Kingman Unified School District Breakfast and Lunch Program

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District announced on its website that it is adjusting its free breakfast and lunch program in order to reach more children.

The district wrote that most school sites and the Club for YOUth remain open. It added that meal services may stop at White Cliffs Middle School, Desert Willow and Lee Williams High School after the first of the week due to low participation.

“Below you will find a list of bus stops that will receive deliveries at the given times,” the district wrote. “We hope this helps families with a lack of transportation have better access to the meals.”

