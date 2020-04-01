Kingman Unified School District adjusts free food program
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District announced on its website that it is adjusting its free breakfast and lunch program in order to reach more children.
The district wrote that most school sites and the Club for YOUth remain open. It added that meal services may stop at White Cliffs Middle School, Desert Willow and Lee Williams High School after the first of the week due to low participation.
“Below you will find a list of bus stops that will receive deliveries at the given times,” the district wrote. “We hope this helps families with a lack of transportation have better access to the meals.”
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: