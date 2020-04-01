KRMC Care Anywhere now has extended hours

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has temporarily changed its processes to help limit the spread of COVID-19 now that there are reported cases in the community.

KRMC wrote in a news release that COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. The hospital also noted that a few patients have reported early symptoms of body aches and headaches. If having severe breathing difficulties, the individual should call 911.

However, patients with respiratory symptoms are asked to not visit KRMC Urgent Care at this time. Instead, Kingman Regional encourages anyone between the ages of 2 and 69 with COVID-19 symptoms to utilize its online telemedicine service, Care Anywhere.

“KRMC Care Anywhere is a web-based telemedicine service where people can receive medical care without an office visit. By using this service, individuals can limit in-person contact, which helps protect them and the community from the spread of illness,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

Patients will complete a questionnaire about their health condition and symptoms, after which a KRMC health care provider will evaluate the submission and provide a treatment plan. If necessary, the provider may contact the patient to further evaluate their condition.

Fees associated with Care Anywhere have been waived during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the service’s hours have been extended to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

To access KRMC Care Anywhere, go to https://krmc.zipnosis.com/

Children under age 2 and adults ages 70 and older are at high risk of complications with any respiratory illness, according to KRMC, and those persons should go to the Emergency Room if experiencing shortness of breath or high fever. People within those age groups experiencing mild symptoms should contact a KRMC primary care provider. To contact primary care, which has regular office hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, call 928-681-8530. Joshua Tree Pediatrics can be contacted at 928-681-8706.

KRMC also reminded the community that it has limited COVID-19 testing capabilities due to supply shortages, just like other hospitals around the country.

“Currently, we are unable to offer on-demand testing to the general public. We are also unable to provide testing for employment purposes,” KRMC wrote. “At this time, testing is reserved for patients who meet certain criteria for symptoms and exposure upon a health care provider’s assessment. If you are concerned about your symptoms and possible exposure, please seek proper medical care as outlined above.”

For more information on COVID-19 or KRMC’s Care Anywhere, contact the hospital’s Coronavirus Call Center at 928-263-3456.

Information provided by KRMC