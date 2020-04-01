OFFERS
Mohave Electric Cooperative temporarily suspends residential disconnects until May 6, 2020

Mohave Electric Cooperative has extended the time for temporarily suspending disconnects for residential service locations. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2020 1:12 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative has extended the time for temporarily suspending disconnects for residential service locations until May 6, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you are facing financial difficulties and are unable to make your MEC electric bill payment, we encourage members to call MEC,” said Rick Campos, MEC chief operating officer. “Our member services team will work with members to arrange a payment plan that will help get them through this emergency.”

MEC’s member service office can be reached at 928-763-1100.

Campos offered the following tips for small businesses:

  • If you have closed temporarily you may want to disconnect your electric service. MEC will waive the reconnect fee.
  • Businesses that are partially closed, have reduced hours, or are experiencing other business operations changes can contact MEC for suggestions on how to save energy.
  • Check the comprehensive list of resources at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce (https://bullheadareachamber.com/march-27-announcement/) and US Chamber websites (https://www.uschamber.com/co/small-business-coronavirus).

MEC members should continue to monitor the MEC website and Facebook page for updated information.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative

