Mohave County records 8th case of coronvirus

KINGMAN - Mohave County has recorded its eighth case of the coronavirus.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday, April 1 that an adult from the Lake Havasu City area tested positive for the virus. The individual was traveling when diagnosed, and is hospitalized outside the county.

It’s the third recorded case of a Lake Havasu City resident contracting the virus. There have also been four cases recorded in Kingman and one in Bullhead City. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 299 county residents have been tested.

When a case is confirmed, county public health nurses determine who the patient had been in contact with to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Statewide, 1,413 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, and 29 Arizonans have died. Nationwide, more than 200,000 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths have been logged.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.