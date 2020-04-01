Scammers targeting adults 65 and over during COVID-19 pandemic
When people think “old,” they think of someone about 10 years older than they are right now, studies show.
During the coronavirus pandemic many not-so-old adults have seen CDC alerts warning that people age 65 and older are at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
Scammers know this is on your mind and they are scuttling out of their dark corners to offer false hope (Home test kits! A cure!) and use fear (Your Social Security number is about to be revoked! Your loved one is in trouble!) – all to get your money or information.
They’re asking for your bank routing number to “help” you get your relief money. They’re sending fake emails that look real, but those fake CDC or World Health Organization emails are trying to steal your personal information – or, if you click a link, put malware on your computer, tablet, or phone. Scammers are calling using illegal robocalls, texting, and posting fake notices on social media.
So, while you’re washing your hands and working to stay safe, here are a few tips from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that can help protect you – and those you love – from scammers.
- Don’t be rushed. Whatever the call, email, text, or social media post is about, remember that scammers try to rush you. Legit people don’t.
- Check it out. Before you act on something or share it – stop. Do some research. Do the facts back up the story?
- Pass it on. If you get offered something great, or you’re worried about something alarming: talk to someone you trust before you act. What do they think?
- Keep in touch with the FTC. Sign up for Consumer Alerts to help spot scams: ftc.gov/subscribe. And watch for the latest at ftc.gov/coronavirus.
- Report scams to the FTC. Go to ftc.gov/complaint. Your report can help the FTC shut the scammers down.
Want to help even more? Pass this post on. Tell a friend.
Information provided by Jennifer Leach, FTC Division of Consumer and Business Education.
