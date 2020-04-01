OFFERS
Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in locating suspicious person

Originally Published: April 1, 2020 11:56 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in gathering information about a suspicious male subject last seen in the Dolan Springs area driving a blue Ford F-250 with a black tool box and California plates.

The vehicle was last seen heading toward Meadview on Pierce Ferry Road. Detectives have been actively searching for the driver of the vehicle after he was seen with blood on his hands, arms and face.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, dispatch received a call from fire personnel advising that they were flagged down by a male subject in the area of Pierce Ferry Road and Stockton Hill Road. Fire personnel advised that the male subject complained of difficulty breathing, and further advised that he had just committed a crime against another person in Kingman. The subject then reportedly left the area.

The subject was reportedly observed to have blood on his hands, arms and face. He is described as a white male with dark hair, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150-155 pounds. He is thought to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity or vehicle is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-011719.

Information provided by MCSO

