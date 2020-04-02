Free ride: KART drops fares until further notice

KINGMAN – Free fares have been implemented for Kingman Area Regional Transit effective immediately and until further notice, the City of Kingman announced in a news release Thursday, April 2.

“It is critical for people to have access to food, medicine and other essential services,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in the release. “The city is dedicated to serving our citizens' transportation needs to obtain essential products and services.”

KART will not charge a fare to ride the bus, and anyone who has already purchased a monthly pass for April will be able to exchange it for a new pass once regular fare collection resumes. Day passes dated April 2, 2020 will be exchanged for day passes that can be used in the future.

“This is in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and looking for further ways to keep our operators and riders safe,” said Sheri Furr, Kingman Public Transit superintendent. “This limits close interaction with our operators of not having to handle money or passes during this time, and to adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing.”

KART buses have notices posted reminding riders of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order and the section that states, “Individuals shall limit the use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary to obtain or conduct Essential Activities or attend work in an Essential Function. While using public transportation, riders shall maintain to the extent possible recommended physical distancing of at least six feet from other riders and the operator.”

KART operators recognize that maintaining that 6 –foot distance may not always be possible, but are asking riders to comply with the governor’s order for the health and safety of the traveling public.

Routes will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. KART dispatch can be reached during those hours at 928-681-7433.

