Kingman Pandemic: Mohave Community College nursing students lend a hand

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s Allied Health and Nursing programs have donated medical materials and manpower to assist local hospitals and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Long, MCC director of Emergency Medical Services, said in a news release that the Hospital Incident Command Center at Kingman Regional Medical Center told her they needed a fit-test solution for N95 respirator masks.

“The college was able to provide the fit-testing solution to KRMC, so their employees who require N95 masks can complete the testing and be able to wear the appropriately sized N95 mask,” Long said.

The Nursing Program also donated personal protective equipment to local hospitals and to Dr. Khamranie Persaud in Lake Havasu City.

Along with donations of materials, nursing students are volunteering to help patients at hospitals in Kingman, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Lake Havasu City.

Students are screening staff and visitors entering hospitals, in addition to patients entering physician offices and clinics, and staff entering long-term care facilities. “Being at the hospital and helping the community stay safe is at the forefront of what nursing is all about,” said Taschia Salas, a second-year Practical Nursing student in Lake Havasu City. “I have seen the healthcare community come together and adjust every day and every moment to all of the changing and challenging situations.”

Salas said she’s proud to be an MCC nursing student representing the college in a positive way during the COVID-19 crisis.

Joy Mills, a second-year nursing student, said through this experience she learned being a nurse requires a lot of flexibility.

“I have had numerous instructors say: ‘To be a nurse, you have to be flexible,’” Mills said. “The coronavirus crisis has tested the very limits of my ability to be flexible and rise to changing priorities and workloads. Through these challenges, I feel I have become more adaptable and able to appreciate that flexibility is truly at the heart of nursing.”

Students are also helping the Western Arizona Council of Governments with Meals on Wheels and delivering prescriptions. They are lending a hand to the Red Cross as well by delivering prescriptions, meals and assisting with a blood drive. Students also spend time with patients who are confined to their homes.

For more information on Allied Health and Nursing programs visit https://www.mohave.edu/.

Information provided by MCC