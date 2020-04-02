Mohave County Animal Shelter: Adoptions soar

KINGMAN – A week ago, the Mohave County Animal Shelter was at 125% capacity. Thanks to the help of the community, things got better.

As of Wednesday, April 1, the facility was 75% full, Animal Care Supervisor Nicole Mangiameli said.

“We are so thankful to the community,” she said. “The animals keep coming, but we were able to adopt out about 50% of what we had.”

The shelter had hugely successful adoptions last weekend. They were able to transfer 28 dogs, too. Currently, they adopt animals out by appointment only due to the coronavirus. “It was easier when we were doing adoptions at PetSmart,” Mangiameli said, but such events are now on hold. “That was a good way to show animals outside of the kennel.”

Limited to in-house adoptions only, the shelter might find itself in dire straits again, and soon. That is why the appeal to the community to give animals new homes doesn’t stop.

At the upcoming Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board will be presented with monetary and non-monetary donations collected for the shelter between March 1 and March 20, 2020.

Monetary donations amount to $3,427. Non-monetary donations, with an approximate value of $4,184, consist of: towels, blankets, puppy pads, clothes, dog beds, food, toys, treats, snacks, pillows and cleaning products.

The supervisors will vote on the item at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 6. The public is encouraged to watch the meeting online, via the county’s YouTube channel.