Mohave County coronavirus Q and A

Editor’s note: These are questions submitted by the media regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and answers from Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley.

Q: Arizona has received shipments of its allotment of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) from the national stockpile. So, how much PPE is Mohave County getting or expected to get from the state, how is that equipment being distributed, and has the county already received the additional PPE? If not, when do you expect to distribute it?

Burley: To date, Mohave County has received three disbursements from the cache of Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) supplies that the state of Arizona received. The amount received was based on Mohave County’s total population in relation to the state. We have been working diligently over the past few weeks to fill resource requests for healthcare facilities, first-responder agencies, long-term care facilities and private providers using these supplies. The disbursement of supplies within the county is based on the prioritization set forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee.

Q. Is Mohave County asking primary care physicians to stop testing and treat patients with respiratory conditions as if they have COVID-19?



Burley: The Mohave County Department of Public Health has not made a recommendation for primary care physicians to discontinue testing.

Q: How much of the testing in the county is currently being done by primary care doctors?

Burley: Private lab testing does not have to be approved by the health department and is not reported to the health department. The testing is only reported as private lab versus state lab. We do not have information on the number of private providers testing.

Q: In Havasu, specifically, it seems that most of the testing is being done through a task force of primary doctors. Do you know if that is true?

Burley: As of March 31, Havasu Regional Medical Center had tested 59 individuals. The hospital is only testing patients who have COVID-19 compatible symptoms and are candidates for hospital admission. There currently is a nationwide shortage of testing kits. Therefore, providers are encouraged to be conservative. There is a group in Lake Havasu City offering testing outside of the hospital setting and using the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Testing Matrix criteria.



Q: What can you tell me about the availability of tests in Mohave County?

Burley: Overall, there continues to be a shortage of test kits in Mohave County. Individual hospital inventories vary based on use of tests and receipt of supplies.

Q: If testing by primary care physicians decreases, are you concerned that could place additional strain on the four hospitals?

Burley: A decrease in primary care provider testing is concerning. Nationwide, the overall concern is the number of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization will surpass the number of available hospital beds. Due to limited testing capacity at this time, decisions regarding testing performed in hospitals and by healthcare providers are made using the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee Testing Prioritization guidance. SDMAC priorities include ensuring that COVID-19 cases are rapidly identified in populations where more intensive public health interventions are required. For example, members of the healthcare workforce; first responders or critical infrastructure personnel; individuals living in congregate settings like skilled nursing facilities, prisons and residential facilities with older adults; and individuals hospitalized with respiratory symptoms.

Q: Do you know if those are tests performed or tests that have had results returned?

Burley: The AZDHS dashboard testing numbers are a total of the tests performed in Mohave County. AZDHS is currently working on an update to the state dashboard that will allow users to hover over the county and see a more detailed breakdown of testing information. This updat should be completed by the weekend.

Q: It looks like Mohave County is in the middle of the pack in terms of tests administered. What does that mean to you, and what is your reaction to that?

Burley: The Mohave County Public health Department, local hospitals and healthcare providers have been utilizing the CDC and AZDHS guidelines to determine the need for testing. The prioritization of testing is primarily due to a shortage of testing kits, and the need to use the limited kits available for the high-priority groups. If there was no shortage of test kits, additional testing could improve disease surveillance.