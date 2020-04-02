OFFERS
No-cost calls available for inmates at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility

Now that visitation has been canceled at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility due to coronavirus concerns, inmates will be allowed to make free phone calls to stay in touch with family members. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 2, 2020 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Starting Thursday, April 2, inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility will be able to make two, 10-minute phone calls a week at no charge.

Video visitation at the jail was suspended by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after Wednesday, April 1 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, MCSO wrote in a news release.

“Captain Don Bischoff said that in collaboration with its inmate telephone provider, ICSolutions, inmates who may have relied solely on video visits to stay in touch with friends and family will be able to continue to stay connected with those outside the facility,” the release continued.

No-cost calls are likely to continue until the installation of the new video visitation system, which allows for remote visits.

“It is extremely important to us that the incarcerated individuals at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility stay connected with their loved ones to make sure they are safe,” said Chief Deputy Dean McKie in the release. “Although we ultimately decided it was in the best interest to suspend visitation, we believe it is vital to keep them connected during this international time of crisis.”

MCSO reiterated that there are no costs to the inmates or the called parties, and that the latter will still have the option to accept or refuse a call. Voice messages can also be left for inmates.

For more information on the process visit www.icsolutions.com

Information provided by MCSO

