Obituary | Crystaline ‘Criss’ Peel Aul

Crystaline ‘Criss’ Peel Aul, Jan. 21,1958 - March 20, 2020

Crystaline Peel Aul, 62, returned home to her Heavenly Father in the early afternoon on Friday, March 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Criss was born to Robert Lloyd and Grace Evangeline Pahoundis Peel on Jan. 21, 1958, in Akron, Ohio. She was the second of five children. She graduated from Kenmore High School and attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, where she met the love of her life and eternal companion, Milton Todd Aul. They were married for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple on Jan. 4, 1978. She was the devoted mother of six children who all love her very much. Criss and Milton moved a great deal during their marriage, but in 1993, they settled in Kingman, Arizona, and grew to love the area and the people that became their friends and neighbors.

It was impossible to know Criss and not love her. She had the most giving heart. She could always be found serving, lifting the downtrodden, or creating something beautiful. She was a devoted servant of God, wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend.

Criss was deeply involved and devoted to the Boy Scouts of America. She mentored so many young men through the scouting program, and on March 7, 2015, she was awarded the Silver Beaver recognition award. She was also recognized as an Influential Woman in Scouting. Criss held many other callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including a counselor in the Relief Society, Primary president, nursery leader and others. Criss worked as a phlebotomist and X-ray technician for many years and then spent many years as a stay-at-home mom. In 2001, she started working for the Kingman Unified School District. Eventually, she settled at Lee Williams High School as a teacher’s aide in the Career and Technical Education program, where she worked until the day she died. She had a positive influence on everyone who knew her, and she will be sorely missed.

Criss is preceded in death by her father, Robert. She is survived by her mother, Grace; her husband, Milton; her children, Tricialyn (Chris) Apolinar, LaRee Scott, Kaylene (Jesse) Allen, Lisa (Dammon) Burden, Alan Todd Aul, and Robert Milton (McKayla) Aul; her 11 grandchildren, Ethan Alexander Scott, Ambria LaRee Scott, Samuel Jesse Allen, Jacob Tyler Allen, Ryan Andrew Allen, Brandon Henry Allen, Eli Ninja Burden, Eric Zeal Burden, Eden Rae Burden, Lyla Grace Aul and Addilyn Claire Aul; and her siblings, Gregory Robert (Karen) Peel, Renee (Lamont) Christensen, Doreen Peel, and Jeffery Lloyd (Jeanine) Peel.

A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona. Graveside services will immediately follow at Snowflake Cemetery. Due to the traveling distance and current world events, the funeral services will be broadcast (technology permitting) through Facebook live video, and/or recorded and made available for later viewing.