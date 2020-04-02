Obituary Notice | Jerry Owen Eaton
Jerry Owen Eaton passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. Jerry was born on March 7, 1947 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to John and Helen Eaton.
Jerry worked most of his life in the communications industry. Jerry was also a member of the Kingman Fire Department starting as a volunteer firefighter and moving through the ranks to become Assistant Fire Chief.
Jerry was also an avid hunter and fisherman until 2012 when his battle with cancer started.
Jerry is survived by his two sons, Travis (Melissa) Eaton of Mesquite, Nevada, and Ralph (Lyneya) Eaton of Kingman, Arizona, along with two grandsons, Brady Eaton and Brandt Eaton of Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Celebration of Life for Jerry has been canceled due to COVID-19.
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order
- Dolan Springs man detained after 35-minute fight with deputies
- Coronavirus cases grow to 6 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: