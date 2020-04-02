OFFERS
Obituary Notice | Jerry Owen Eaton

Originally Published: April 2, 2020 5:57 p.m.

Jerry Owen Eaton passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. Jerry was born on March 7, 1947 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to John and Helen Eaton.

Jerry worked most of his life in the communications industry. Jerry was also a member of the Kingman Fire Department starting as a volunteer firefighter and moving through the ranks to become Assistant Fire Chief.

Jerry was also an avid hunter and fisherman until 2012 when his battle with cancer started.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, Travis (Melissa) Eaton of Mesquite, Nevada, and Ralph (Lyneya) Eaton of Kingman, Arizona, along with two grandsons, Brady Eaton and Brandt Eaton of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Celebration of Life for Jerry has been canceled due to COVID-19.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

