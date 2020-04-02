Superheroes: How KPD and KFD saved 5-year-old Landon Hatten’s birthday

Hearing sirens heading toward one’s home isn’t necessarily a situation that yields smiles. But on Wednesday, April 1, the flashing lights of Kingman first responders were the instruments of joy for a Kingman family celebrating their son’s birthday.

Landon Hatten loves fire trucks and police cars, and along with his 7-year-old brother, Trevor, is already interested in a career in those professions. His mother, Erica, said she and her husband Brian have instilled in their children the importance of respecting authorities such as police and fire personnel.

Landon, an inquisitive 5-year-old, always asks questions when he hears sirens. His mother said he wants to know what’s going on, who is getting arrested and why. He was just as curious about the sirens coming toward his home on Wednesday.

“What’s going on, Mom, why are police here?” Landon asked.

Landon was set to celebrate his fifth birthday with flair, but COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of his police- and firefighter-themed party.

“I had a big, huge party planned for him: jumpers, cotton candy, and we had to cancel it due to COVID-19,” Erica said. “My cousins called me and said ‘We want to do a drive-by (celebration) for him.’

I told my mother-in-law (Valerie Stack), she told a couple of people and the police department found out about it.” The Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department threw on their sirens and drove down the Hatten’s street displaying “Happy Birthday Landon” posters. Police and fire personnel sang “Happy Birthday” to Landon, and gave him a number of gifts including keychains, badges for his jacket, a T-shirt, an overnight bag and more.

KPD Chief Bob DeVries said the department received a call on Monday from a former employee, who informed them of Landon’s party situation.

“Our thought was here we have a 4-year-old who is excited for that big 5, and suddenly his party is canceled and he has no understanding of why,” DeVries said.

And that thought didn’t sit well with the Kingman Police Department, nor the Kingman Fire Department.

“We put our heads together and came up with a police and fire salute to give him a high five for his birthday,” the chief said. “That’s what community policing is all about. That’s what we’re about as an agency, being a part of the community and making a difference. Hopefully, we made a little difference in a 5-year-old’s life yesterday.”

“I think we’re at a different time right now in our society, and being able to go out and participate in something as simple as that but which means the world to a little boy like Landon, and provide a breath of fresh air, is a good thing for not only him but for the responders who went out and for the community as well,” said Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades. “It was an honor just to be asked to go do that, and then to be able to go through with it was pretty special. Seeing his face was pretty awesome.”

Police and fire vehicles were followed by Landon’s family members, who also drove by to wish the 5 year old a happy birthday. Landon received additional gifts from family members, including a toy police car and helicopter, and a fire truck.

“The extended family was all in tears,” Erica said.

And while Erica and her husband, Brian, knew the impromptu celebration was happening, it remained a surprise for their son.

“It was a complete surprise,” Erica said. “My son is a very big superhero fan (his favorite being Batman). When he saw all the sirens, he kind of got into his superhero mode. It was so cute.”

Erica said her heart goes out to the City of Kingman, the Kingman Police Department and the Kingman Fire Department. “God bless,” she said.

“The City of Kingman cares and wants to be a part of the community, and bring one little boy that nobody knows happiness,” Erica said of what the showing meant to her family. “And that makes me so happy that they wanted to do that for my son. It brings so much joy to my heart knowing that the City of Kingman is willing to do stuff for people like this.”

Erica said the effort meant a lot to her family, and she encouraged the community to reach out to police and fire personnel because she believes they enjoy performing acts of kindness.

With everything going on in the world today, Erica said kindness is of the utmost importance.

“As a community and with everything going on, I think we all need to pull together,” she said, noting that her family is doing what they can to help others. “Acts of kindness are what we need, not just in Kingman, but the whole U.S.”