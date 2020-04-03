OFFERS
Mohave County records ninth, tenth cases of COVID-19

Originally Published: April 3, 2020 10:02 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County has recorded its ninth and tenth cases of coronavirus, the county Department of Public Health reported Friday morning, April 3.

The new cases include one each in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City areas.

The individual from Bullhead City is an adult being treated in the hospital under strict isolation protocols. The individual from Lake Havasu is an adult who is not hospitalized and is recovering at home. There are now four confirmed cases in the Kingman area, four in Lake Havasu City and two in Bullhead City.

“The increase in positive cases across the county indicates a stronger presence of COVID-19 in our communities. It is of utmost importance for all residents and visitors to stay home unless absolutely necessary, practice good hygiene, and engage in physical distancing (6 feet),” said Denise Burley, Mohave County Public Health director in a news release. “We must work individually and as a community to keep our case numbers down.”

Statewide, 1,598 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, and 32 Arizonans have died as of Thursday, April 2 according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Nationwide, as of the same date, more than 213,144 cases and nearly 4,513 deaths have been recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

