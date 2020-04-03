OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mohave County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 12
County health director: 'All residents and visitors stay home unless absolutely necessary'

Originally Published: April 3, 2020 12:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has received two more positive COVID-19 test results, one from the Lake Havasu City area and the other from Kingman, bringing the county total to 12.

The case out of Lake Havasu City is an adult who is in isolation and recovering at home. The Kingman area individual is also in isolation and recovering at home. There are now five cases in Kingman, five in Lake Havasu City and two in Bullhead City.

The health department said its nurses have begun case investigations, and will be working with patients to notify close contacts.

“These additional increases in positive cases across the county indicates a stronger presence of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Denise Burley, Mohave County Public Health director in a news release. “The county will begin providing aggregate case data (age ranges, gender) for Mohave County cases beginning at the close of the day on Monday.”

Burley also reiterated the importance of staying home and practicing physical distancing of 6 feet.

“It is of utmost importance for all residents and visitors to stay home unless absolutely necessary, practice good hygiene, and engage in physical distancing (6 feet). We must work individually and as a community to keep our case numbers down,” she said.

As of noon Friday, April 3, there were 1,769 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Arizona, and 41 Arizonans had died according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Nationwide, as of the same time and date, 239,279 cases and nearly 5,443 deaths had been recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

