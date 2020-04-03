OFFERS
WNBA postpones start of season this month because of virus

The WNBA will postpone the start of its season this month due to the coronavirus. Members of the Phoenix Mercury coaching staff are shown above. (Phoenix Mercury courtesy photo)

DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: April 3, 2020 10:31 a.m.

NEW YORK - The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin.

The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”

“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.

The WNBA, which was set to begin its 24th season, is the longest running professional women's sports league.

Every other major sports league has been put on hold due to the virus.

The postponement of the 2020 Olympics gives the WNBA flexibility with its schedule. The league was set to go on a monthlong break starting July 10 to allow players to participate in the Tokyo Games.

Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. One of the the Storm's homes for the season, the Angel of the Winds Arena, is being used as a coronavirus isolation site.

The Las Vegas casino where the Aces play is shut, as is the Connecticut Sun’s home arena.

“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans, and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines,” Engelbert said.

