Coronavirus makes responding to census more important for Kingman, Mohave County

Three out of five Census 2020 Complete Committee members: from the left –Karen Flenniken, Becky Fawson, Debra DeGrant (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 4, 2020 6:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – At least one big event has not been canceled: the 2020 U.S. Census.

Wednesday, April 1 was national Census Day, but it might have got lost in some states due to the coronavirus pandemic, like happened in Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey issued a “stay-at-home” order excluding essential businesses on March 31.

But the 2020 Census keeps on going, and it’s now more important than ever, according to Becky Fawson, chairwoman of the Mohave County 2020 Census Complete Committee.

“Our physical operations are basically shut down,” Fawson said Thursday, April 2. “But we really increased our presence online, especially on Facebook.”

Also, the committee was able to send out Mohave County Census 2020 stickers, toothbrushes and sticky notes with KUSD school buses delivering food to children across the district.

Knocking on doors during the pandemic will be out of the question, but there is still plenty of time if the epidemic ebbs, Fawson hopes.

While the committee’s meetings are on hold for now, along with other Mohave County meetings and gatherings, participating in the Census is possible online and over the phone.

“Everyone should fill out the census,” Fawson said. “Especially now when we will need federal funds to recover from the coronavirus.”

Census figures help determine how much money states and local governments receive from the federal government, and determine how many congressmen and women each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For more information about the census and to participate visit https://2020census.gov/.

Report a Typo Contact
