Mohave County records first virus death

KINGMAN – The first death from the coronavirus has been recorded in Mohave County.

The county Department of Public Health reported Saturday, April 4, that the deceased is an adult from the Lake Havasu City area. The individual reportedly was over the age of 65, and had underlying medical conditions.

Jean Bishop, chair of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, issued condolences.

“We wish to express our deep sorrow for the victim, family and friends of our first COVID-19-related death in Mohave County,” Bishop said. “We are well aware of the devastating consequences of this terrible international disease.”

It was one of three new cases reported on Saturday, and followed five positive cases recorded on Friday, as testing ramps up in the county. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 402 tests conducted on Mohave County residents.

The other two cases revealed on Saturday were also in the Lake Havasu area, including an out-of-state resident who was hospitalized locally and will not be included in the official case count for Mohave County. The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 15.

Five new cases were reported Friday, including a Bullhead City resident and a Lake Havasu City resident who are hospitalized, and two Lake Havasu residents and one Kingman resident who are recovering at home.

According to the county, the first 12 cases in the county included eight females and four males. A majority – seven patients – are between the ages of 18 and 49. Four are ages 50-64 and one is over age 65.

There are now five confirmed cases in the Kingman area, eight in Lake Havasu City and two in Bullhead City.

Statewide, the number of positive cases had swelled to 2,019 through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, according to AZDHS. There have been 52 recorded deaths from the virus in Arizona.

The growth in cases led Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to order additional businesses to close, including barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage parlors.

Communal pools, splash pads, playgrounds, restrooms in public parks and basketball courts are also off-limits. (See story on page 8.)

As a result, the City of Kingman announced in a news release that Parks and Recreation will close park restrooms, playgrounds, basketball courts and ramada areas.

City team members and staff at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course will continue sanitizing equipment, carts and touch points. Access to the pro shop and grill has also been limited.

“Mayors from around the state, including myself, have been working with the Governor’s Office for more clarification regarding ‘essential businesses,’ and what those closures should look like, in order to follow CDC guidelines,” said Kingman Mayor Jen Miles in a news release. “These steps are vitally important in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. We ask everyone to adhere to the new restrictions so that we can save lives and support our healthcare professionals and system.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The first positive test for the coronavirus was confirmed in Mohave County on Tuesday, March 24. Each time a test is returned positive, the county identifies close contacts of the infected individual, and asks them to monitor for any coronavirus symptoms.

Bishop reminded residents to do all they can to prevent the spread of the virus and additional deaths.

“Please practice physical distancing, wash your hands thoroughly, and stay safe for you, yours and others,” Bishop said, adding “we’re all in this together.”