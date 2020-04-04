Nevada visitors must self-isolate
KINGMAN – If you’re heading to Nevada, you might want to think twice. Under an interstate travel advisory issued by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, March 31, all visitors to the state are asked to self-quarantine and monitor their health for 14 days.
Sisolak said the quarantines are necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus. They do not apply to people working in the healthcare, public health, public safety, transportation or food industries in the state.
“Nevada has always been a welcoming place for travelers, but now is not the time for tourists to flock to our public spaces. Just as I’ve asked all Nevadans to stay home for Nevada, I’m asking visitors to postpone their trips …,” Sisolak said.
Information provided by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office
