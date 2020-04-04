Obituary Notice | Catherine J. Finnell
Catherine “Cathy” J. Finnell got her wings on March 19, 2020.
Her brother, Ron, was by her side and she was able to hear goodbyes from a few of her close friends.
Cathy was born Jan. 7, 1949 in Phoenix and grew up there.
From Phoenix she moved to California where she earned a Bachelor’s degree.
She moved to Kingman in the 1980s and worked in social services, helping people in the communities of Mohave County until her retirement in 2016.
Cathy was multi-talented, respected and loved by many. She loved to travel and was extremely artistic and creative.
One of her proudest achievements was earning her Master’s degree from the University of Arizona in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, granddaughter, numerous siblings and many, many close friends.
A celebration of life will take place when the health crisis has abated.
