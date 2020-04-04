OFFERS
Obituary Notice | Dennis Wayne Blair

Dennis Wayne Blair

Dennis Wayne Blair

Originally Published: April 4, 2020 5:09 p.m.

After a long hard-fought battle with heart and kidney disease and other ailments, Dennis Wayne Blair, 78, passed awaypeacefully March 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Kingman, Arizona, on Jan. 10, 1942, to Agnes and Dee Clark (D.D.) Blair. Dennis is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Pettigrew, Cheri Blair and Tracy Blair; and sons, Chad Blair and Joshua (Keishea) Blair. He also left behind grandchildren Kirstin Fottrell, Brennan Pettigrew and Brantley Pettigrew; step-granddaughters Brandy Pettigrew, Kijuan Pirtle and Kimora Blair; and great-grandchild Luca Lopez. Denny Wayne is also survived by siblings Katherine (Earl) McCutchen, Harry (Cindi) Blair and Peggy Brown; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his daughters Cindy Lou and Trudy Potter; parents Dee Clark Blair and Agnes Blair; his siblings Junior, Jean and Barbie; and grandparents Ora and Clark Blair.

Dennis went to grade school in Phoenix, Arizona and lived in San Bernardino, California in his teen years. There, he met Patsy Askins, and knew she was the one. He hitchhiked back to Shelbyville, Illinois to be with her when she moved back to Illinois with her family. They were married June 11, 1965 and divorced Dec. 31, 1987. He moved his family back to Kingman, Arizona, in 1978. He opened the first auto detail shop there. Everyone knew he could make cars look shiny and new; therefore, his shop was flooded with business. Our dad had a great sense of humor, and his laugh was contagious! Our dad never met a stranger. He loved to reminisce about his childhood shenanigans. He loved old Western movies, old country Western music, KFC chicken bowls, Popeyes chicken, Chinese food and Rocky Road candy bars. Denny always hoped he’d be able to find gold in the nearby mountains of Kingman. His hair was always perfect, and he was proud to be a Blair. He was a member of Kingman Family Worship Center (Pentecostal). Most of all, he loved all of his children, and desired to be with them all up until he took his last breath. We want to thank Dr. P (nephrologist) for the kindness she always showed our dad! She worried about him, and called to check on him even when he was moved to a LTC facility in Phoenix the last two months of his life. We love her for that! Viewing for immediate family has already taken place. Our goal is to have a memorial service later this summer. He will be cremated and buried with his children when the time comes. If you knew our dad, it would be appreciated if you went to www.PhoenixMemorialMortuary.com to leave a comment or story.

Psalms 23 will help carry his family through until we meet again. Dad, we look forward to you keeping your promise and meeting each of us at Heaven's gate when the time comes. He is loved to infinity and beyond, and will be missed forever and ever.

