Obituary Notice | Tammi Elaise Hill

Originally Published: April 4, 2020 5:03 p.m.

Tammi Elaise Hill was born on June 14, 1965 in Duluth, Minnesota and passed to her heavenly home gently in her sleep on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born to mother Darla K. Hill Watson of Kingman, Arizona and father, Donald Hill of St. Paul, Minnesota. She had a “Irish Twin” sister, Melodye K. Francois of Bentonville, Arkansas, and two brothers, David Hill of Kingman, Arizona and “baby brother” Michael of Virginia Beach. She loved her Auntie, Melodye Wilbur of Seal Beach, California, and her cousins, Stephanie Sullivan of Huntington Beach, California, Larry and Kyn Wilbur and son Zach in Arizona; cousin Liz Ogus and her husband Rick and their children Ricky, Courtney and Kelly of Huntington Beach; cousins Marc Wamsley, Misti Wamsley Reeves, Kim Wilson and their families

She loved her extended family that included her stepfather Jim Murawski in Kingman, Arizona; stepbrothers Chris Murawski and Kevin Murawski; and stepsister Kelli Stark; and stepnieces Kasie Murawski and Lauren Pelham and her husband Henry. Mostly she loved the little ones nieces Jordan , Kaitlyn and Harlow, nephew Dashel, and great-nephews Gabriel and Cooper.

Tammi’s joy in life was working as an RN and caring for her patients. She was sad when her disability made her working impossible. She had a great heart for people and her family, and now is with God and her family members who predeceased her. You are in our hearts forever, Tammi!

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

