OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 05
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

William Whitten represents Kingman High School as Student Rotarian

William Whitten, a senior at Kingman High School, has been chosen as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the 2019-20 school year. (Kingman Rotary Club courtesy photo)

William Whitten, a senior at Kingman High School, has been chosen as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the 2019-20 school year. (Kingman Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 4, 2020 6:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – William Whitten, a senior at Kingman High School, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the 2019-20 school year. Whitten was selected because of his high academic integrity and dedication to the arts and community.

Whitten has been successful in the classroom since his freshman year. Some of his accolades include certification in Word, PowerPoint and Excel; Microsoft 2019 Certified Associate, math awards in 2016-2017, and the MCC Dean’s List in 2019. He is ranked as one of the top students at Kingman High School.

This Bulldog has also excelled outside the classroom in the Arts. He has been a member of The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps and the Santa Clara Vanguard. This required rehearsal and travel of over 14 hours per day during the summer. He has been an active leader in the KHS marching, jazz and concert bands all four years of his high school career. After academics and arts, William still finds time to represent his high school in athletics and other activities. He has been a member of the tennis team (2016-2018), FBLA, Key Club, and National Honor Society.

The Kingman Rotary Club wishes William the best success as he continues his education at Northern Arizona University to earn his bachelor’s in music education and music performance with a minor in creative arts and film.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lee Williams High School salutatorian receives Student Rotarian
Byrne chosen as Kingman Student Rotarian
Chase Walther Selected as First Student Rotarian
Kingman Photo | Grimes Represents KHS As Student Rotarian
Student Rotarian selected for strong academic record
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State