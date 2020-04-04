William Whitten represents Kingman High School as Student Rotarian

KINGMAN – William Whitten, a senior at Kingman High School, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian for the 2019-20 school year. Whitten was selected because of his high academic integrity and dedication to the arts and community.



Whitten has been successful in the classroom since his freshman year. Some of his accolades include certification in Word, PowerPoint and Excel; Microsoft 2019 Certified Associate, math awards in 2016-2017, and the MCC Dean’s List in 2019. He is ranked as one of the top students at Kingman High School.

This Bulldog has also excelled outside the classroom in the Arts. He has been a member of The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps and the Santa Clara Vanguard. This required rehearsal and travel of over 14 hours per day during the summer. He has been an active leader in the KHS marching, jazz and concert bands all four years of his high school career. After academics and arts, William still finds time to represent his high school in athletics and other activities. He has been a member of the tennis team (2016-2018), FBLA, Key Club, and National Honor Society.



The Kingman Rotary Club wishes William the best success as he continues his education at Northern Arizona University to earn his bachelor’s in music education and music performance with a minor in creative arts and film.



Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club