Coronavirus cases rise to 18 in Mohave County

KINGMAN - There are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced Sunday, April 5, that a person in the Lake Havasu City service area has tested positive for the disease, and is in isolation and recovering at home. County public health nurses, as always, have initiated a contact investigation regarding the new case.

It was the 10th case reported in Mohave County in a three-day span. One of those individuals, an adult over age 65 with underlying health conditions, died of the disease after being hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

There have now been 10 confirmed cases in Lake Havasu, six in the Kingman area, and two in the Bullhead City area.

According to Kingman Regional Medical Center, the hospital has tested 235 persons for COVID-19 as of Monday, April 6. Of those, 199 tests came back negative, five were positive of which one patient was hospitalized, and another 31 test results are pending. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 501 county residents have been tested.

Statewide, AZDHS reports 2,456 cases and 65 deaths. Nationwide, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 347,003 confirmed cases and nearly 10,000 have perished.

Mohave County activated its Health Department Operations Center on February 1, 2020, after the first case of travel-associated COVID-19 was confirmed in Arizona. The Health Department Operations Center remains open to coordinate the County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to county health officials, the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, or if you are a not an essential employee.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.

Kingman Regional Medical Centers Care Anywhere telemedicine service can be accessed at krmc.zipnosis.com.