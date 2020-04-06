OFFERS
Tue, April 07
Weather  46.0°
Dueling petition drives underway in Lake Havasu City over lake access

Lake Havasu was buzzing with boats and beachgoers on Saturday, April 4. (Photo by Daisy Nelson/For the Miner)

Lake Havasu was buzzing with boats and beachgoers on Saturday, April 4. (Photo by Daisy Nelson/For the Miner)

Daisy Nelson, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 6, 2020 4:37 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, Lake Havasu resembled any other spring weekend. The water was buzzing with boats and personal watercrafts, and the beaches were far from empty. Trucks pulling boat trailers – a mix of out-of-state visitors and locals, judging by the license plates – were lined up at Lake Havasu City Park, ready to enjoy a day out on the water.

And yet, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the closure of many businesses and other tourism destinations, some Lake Havasu City residents are pushing for a closure of the lake.

A petition to close the lake was started by Dr. Khamranie Persaud this week and had gathered more than 2,200 signatures as of 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

“The actuality of stopping traffic on the water is complex. We are cognizant of that,” she wrote in statement posted on the Havasu COVID-19 Taskforce Facebook page. “The mayor and our state alone can’t unilaterally do that. We’re just trying to raise awareness that something should be done to limit traffic along our waterway, especially given that we’re a tourist town.”

A counter-petition was started by Tony Rivello, a local firefighter and business owner, asking the governor to keep the lake and Arizona waterways accessible. More than 1,400 had signed as of 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

“Our spring will quickly be turning to summer and the lake may be the only outlet for many families to escape the heat and confines of isolation,” Tony Rivello wrote on the petition. “Together we can all do our part, flatten the curve and practice safe social distancing while leaving open spaces and waterways open and accessible.”

The growing cacophony about whether to keep the lake open prompted Mayor Cal Sheehy to release a statement Friday night directed at potential visitors considering a trip to the lake.

“Lake Havasu City has always been a special place for visitors, but we ask that you stay home to protect the safety of our citizens and you during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said in a statement to Havasu’s visitors. “We look forward to inviting you back when the health and safety of our citizens is not at risk. Stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected and we will see you soon.”

Dan Roddy, manager of Lake Havasu State Park, said the visitor numbers seem to be slightly down from last year’s numbers, but guests have been generally well behaved and mindful of social distancing practices.

“Visitors are becoming more aware of the do’s and don’ts,” Roddy said. “Since the stay-at-home order was implemented, our patrons have been more understanding of the precautions. The best park patron is a well-informed park patron, now more than ever.”

Efforts are being made at the park to spread vehicles out, directing them to different lots first to help encourage social distancing.

Ken and Deb Hibben lounged in a shady spot Saturday near the water at Windsor 4. This is the Chicago couple’s first time ever in Havasu, and they drove three hours here looking for a beach when their Phoenix hotel wouldn’t let them use the pool out of precaution.

“It’s so nice to wake up in the morning and see blue skies instead of a gray haze,” Deb said.

Her husband of almost 50 years, Ken, said the coronavirus is simply “a hoax,” so they aren’t worried at all about the potential dangers of travel.

The petition to close the lake can be found at https://bit.ly/2yGmW2r

The petition to keep the lake open can be found at https://bit.ly/3dZSm3M

