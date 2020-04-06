Mohave County reports 19th coronavirus case

KINGMAN - There are now 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced Monday, April 6 that an individual in the Lake Havasu City service area has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the 19th confirmed case in the county, and the eleventh since Friday. Public health nurses have undertaken a contact investigation regarding the new case.

The patient in the most recent case is in isolation and recovering at home, the county wrote in a news release. It’s the 11th positive case in Lake Havasu City. One of those individuals, an adult over age 65 with underlying health conditions, died of the disease after being hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

There have also been six cases in Kingman and two in Bullhead City.

According to Kingman Regional Medical Center, the hospital had tested 247 persons for COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. Of those, 227 tests came back negative, six were positive of which one patient was hospitalized, and another 14 test results are pending. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 501 county residents have been tested.

Statewide, AZDHS reports 2,456 cases and 65 deaths. Nationwide, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 362,759 confirmed cases and more than 10,000 have perished.

Mohave County activated its Health Department Operations Center on February 1, 2020, after the first case of travel-associated COVID-19 was confirmed in Arizona. The Health Department Operations Center remains open to coordinate the County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to county health officials, the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, or if you are a not an essential employee.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.

Kingman Regional Medical Centers Care Anywhere telemedicine service can be accessed at krmc.zipnosis.com.