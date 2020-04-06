National Weather Service forecasts rain for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday, April 7 only indicates a 30% chance of rain, but the likelihood of showers will increase in the days to follow.

Aside from the 30% chance of showers, Tuesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. That 30% chance of precipitation will remain in the evening, but mainly after 11 p.m. Tuesday’s low temperature is forecast at near 43 degrees.

The chance of precipitation jumps to 80% on Wednesday, April 8, according to NWS. After 11 a.m., the Kingman area could even see a thunderstorm. The high temperature is expected to be near 57 degrees, and winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance for rain and a thunderstorm drop slightly to 70% Wednesday night, which will have a low of around 39 degrees.

The NWS forecast also shows that the 70% chance of precipitation will remain Thursday, April 9, which will have an approximate high of 57 degrees. Thursday night will see a slight chance of showers prior to 11 p.m., and a low temperature of around 40.

As of Monday, April 6, the National Weather Service forecast did not include weekend rain or storms. The weather Friday through Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Information provided by National Weather Service