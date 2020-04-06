OFFERS
Paycheck Protection Program now accepting applications from small businesses

Small businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual proprietors meeting certain qualifications can now apply for the Paycheck Protection Program. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 6, 2020 4 p.m.

KINGMAN - Arizona small businesses can now apply for 100% federally guaranteed loans for an amount up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll expenses from the prior year through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Most small businesses are now eligible, the Governor’s Office wrote in a news release. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals may apply starting April 10. The program is first-come, first-served, “meaning it’s critical that Arizona businesses prepare and apply now,” the Governor’s Office continued.

Funds provided in the form of loans will be fully forgiven if all employees are kept on payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and/or utilities. Loan monies not eligible for forgiveness will carry a 1% interest rate.

Businesses can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through any existing U.S. Small Business Administration lender or through any federally insured depository institutions, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Most applications are available on the websites of participating banks. Other regulated lenders will be available to make loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. Arizona businesses should contact their banks or credit unions to begin the application process now.

The following businesses and individuals are eligible for the program:

  • A small business with fewer than 500 employees.
  • A small business that otherwise meets the SBA’s size standard.
  • A 501(c)3 with fewer than 500 employees.
  • An individual who operates as a sole proprietor.
  • An individual who operates as an independent contractor.
  • An individual who is self-employed who regularly carries on any trade or business.
  • A tribal business concern that meets the SBA size standard.
  • Or a 501(c)(19) Veterans Organization that meets the SBA size standard.

In addition, some special rules may make you eligible:

If in the accommodation and food services sector (NAICS 72), the 500-employee rule is applied on a per physical location basis.

If operating as a franchise or receive financial assistance from an approved Small Business Investment Company the normal affiliation rules do not apply. The 500-employee threshold includes all employees - full-time, part-time and any other status.

Answers to questions related to the Paycheck Protection Program can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration website at https://bit.ly/2RgwZSm.

The Arizona Commerce Authority is also hosting a series of webinars designed to provide guidance, tools and resources to Arizona’s businesses impacted by COVID-19. The second webinar in the series - “Workforce Continuity & Strategy” - will provide information on how to utilize the Paycheck Protection Program. It will be held Tuesday, April 7 from 2-3 p.m. To register visit https://www.azcommerce.com/covid-19/webinars/.

“Last week, Gov. (Doug) Ducey announced a cooperative agreement with the state’s banks to protect small businesses and families from eviction and foreclosure,” the release continued, also noting the launch of the Arizona Together initiative.

That initiative’s goal is to support residents during the COVID-19 outbreak, connect individuals and businesses to resources, raise money for community organizations and provide information about volunteer opportunities. For more information, go to https://arizonatogether.org/.

Additional details about the Paycheck Protection Program and other COVID-19 financial resources can be found at https://www.azcommerce.com/covid-19/business-financial-support.

Information provided by the Governor’s Office

