Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Adoption Spotlight April 8, 2020: Angel, Miguel and Teresita

Get to know Angel, Miguel and Teresita at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-miguel-and-teresita and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 6:21 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Meet three siblings that love spending time together! Angel enjoys staying active. His favorite activities include hiking, hunting, fishing and playing soccer. Miguel likes to play basketball and jump on the trampoline. He enjoys learning about technology and programming. One day he would like to be a computer programmer. Teresita’s talents include singing, dancing and drawing. Her favorite musician is Billie Eilish. She enjoys making her friends laugh. Her future plans include enlisting in the military after high school. Get to know Angel, Miguel, Teresita and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

April 2020: 35 children available for adoption in Arizona
