OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 07
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County wants to release more details regarding COVID-19 cases

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, County Manager Mike Hendrix and County Attorney Ryan Esplin participate in a recent meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, County Manager Mike Hendrix and County Attorney Ryan Esplin participate in a recent meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 6:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – After an 80-minute executive session behind closed doors where the board sought the counsel of the county attorney, Mohave County Board of Supervisors made a couple of decisions regarding COVID-19.

As suggested by District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, who attended the meeting via telephone, the board agreed to consult the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and, if the office approves, start releasing the age, sex, and location of all confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mohave County, as well as their relation to previous cases, the mechanism of contraction and if the case was associated with a travel.

Even though the supervisors voted unanimously pressing for the release, there was some hesitation by County Attorney Ryan Esplin, who said his office does not recommend moving on with the motion.

“We are handling it now in a proper way,” Esplin said.

But Johnson, who introduced the item, said that according to his contacts at the Attorney General’s office, the agency will not object to the patient information the county proposes to release.

A patient’s location would not include their complete physical address, but at the same time it would be more specific than just “the Kingman Service area” and would include information such as “northwest of Kingman” or “Golden Valley,” Johnson told the Miner.

“I have been receiving phone calls, yes.” Johnson said, explaining his motivation to press for more information. “But I always thought we should be releasing more information.”

At the same time, he said he wants to protect residents’ privacy and wouldn’t want people or certain facilities like senior care centers to be harassed, he said.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley explained during a press conference on Tuesday, April 7 that previously identified “service areas” refer to the areas served by hospitals in the county. For example, the “Kingman service area” is all the area served by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

During his conversation with the Miner, Johnson emphasized the importance of self-isolation, adding that he has been self-isolating after catching a flu about two months ago. He doesn’t want to infect anyone, he said.

It would be useful to know if the “Kingman service area” includes areas such Meadview or Dolan Spring, observed Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 at the board’s meeting.

If allowed by the Attorney General’s Office, the new information to be released would inform where the patient is located at the moment – at the hospital or at home, and the general location of that home -- and the relation to previous cases, as pointed out by County Manager Mike Hendrix.

With another motion, Johnson called for the board to have three special meetings a week to discuss COVID-19. He suggested each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. The board members would attend in person or call in, and the public can watch the meetings via the county’s YouTube channel.

At the same time, also per Johnson’s request, supervisors agreed to limit themselves to one special meeting per week instead of three if County’s Public Health Director Denise Burley so recommends.

All of the above items were approved 5-0.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coronavirus Q&A: Mohave County still officially virus-free
Mohave County Supervisors discuss how to address possible virus outbreak
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
Mohave County Supervisors approve $500 reward for turning in illegal dumpers
BOS cleared of open meeting violation claim
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State