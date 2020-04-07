County wants to release more details regarding COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – After an 80-minute executive session behind closed doors where the board sought the counsel of the county attorney, Mohave County Board of Supervisors made a couple of decisions regarding COVID-19.

As suggested by District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, who attended the meeting via telephone, the board agreed to consult the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and, if the office approves, start releasing the age, sex, and location of all confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mohave County, as well as their relation to previous cases, the mechanism of contraction and if the case was associated with a travel.

Even though the supervisors voted unanimously pressing for the release, there was some hesitation by County Attorney Ryan Esplin, who said his office does not recommend moving on with the motion.

“We are handling it now in a proper way,” Esplin said.

But Johnson, who introduced the item, said that according to his contacts at the Attorney General’s office, the agency will not object to the patient information the county proposes to release.

A patient’s location would not include their complete physical address, but at the same time it would be more specific than just “the Kingman Service area” and would include information such as “northwest of Kingman” or “Golden Valley,” Johnson told the Miner.

“I have been receiving phone calls, yes.” Johnson said, explaining his motivation to press for more information. “But I always thought we should be releasing more information.”

At the same time, he said he wants to protect residents’ privacy and wouldn’t want people or certain facilities like senior care centers to be harassed, he said.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley explained during a press conference on Tuesday, April 7 that previously identified “service areas” refer to the areas served by hospitals in the county. For example, the “Kingman service area” is all the area served by Kingman Regional Medical Center.



During his conversation with the Miner, Johnson emphasized the importance of self-isolation, adding that he has been self-isolating after catching a flu about two months ago. He doesn’t want to infect anyone, he said.

It would be useful to know if the “Kingman service area” includes areas such Meadview or Dolan Spring, observed Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 at the board’s meeting.

If allowed by the Attorney General’s Office, the new information to be released would inform where the patient is located at the moment – at the hospital or at home, and the general location of that home -- and the relation to previous cases, as pointed out by County Manager Mike Hendrix.

With another motion, Johnson called for the board to have three special meetings a week to discuss COVID-19. He suggested each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. The board members would attend in person or call in, and the public can watch the meetings via the county’s YouTube channel.

At the same time, also per Johnson’s request, supervisors agreed to limit themselves to one special meeting per week instead of three if County’s Public Health Director Denise Burley so recommends.

All of the above items were approved 5-0.