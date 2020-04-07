Kingman Regional Medical Center seeks donations of supplies, money

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is accepting donations to help battle the coronavirus.

KRMC wrote on its Facebook page that it is seeking donations of latex-free exam gloves, surgical gowns, Tyvek-type disposable paper jumper suits, shoe covers, masks, N95 masks and hand sanitizer. If interested in donating any of the above items or making a monetary donation, contact KRMC’s Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873. If there is no answer, leave a message with a name and callback number.

KRMC also addressed questions concerning homemade masks.

“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending masks be worn in public settings to help prevent the spread of COVID 19,” the hospital wrote. “KRMC believes homemade cloth masks will be useful for some of our staff to use in non-direct patient care settings where social distancing is not always possible. We are accepting homemade cloth masks that follow the CDC’s sewn mask instructions …”

Those instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/2V8Vn9A.

“KRMC will continue to supply our workforce with the proper personal protective equipment to care for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients,” KRMC continued. “We believe the addition of these cloth masks, when appropriate, will help us better protect our staff and patients.”

Information provided by KRMC