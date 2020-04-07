Kingman Regional Medical Center implements restrictions on children

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has implemented “strict visitor restrictions” at its emergency room.

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the hospital has announced that all children under the age of 12 who are not patients will be restricted from entering the emergency room.

The hospital wrote in a news release that with its visitor restrictions, it has no way to accommodate unattended children while their caregiver is receiving medical attention.

“Please do not bring children to the ER unless they need emergency medical care,” KRMC wrote. “Children who are not needing medical care cannot enter the facility.”

For more information on KRMC visitor restrictions, go to https://www.azkrmc.com/visitorrestrictions.

Information provided by KRMC