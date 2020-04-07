OFFERS
Lake Havasu City has 14 of Mohave County’s 22 virus cases

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 7:16 p.m.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 22 in Mohave County, with one death attributed to complications from COVID-19.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, April 7, that the latest case is an adult age 50-64 from the Lake Havasu City area who is currently isolated at home.

County health nurses have initiated a health investigation.

The first positive test result was confirmed in the county on Tuesday, March 24. There have been seven new cases reported since Saturday, April 4 – six in Lake Havasu and one in the Kingman area.

According to the county’s tally, Havasu has the majority of the county’s cases with 14, while Kingman has six and Bullhead City has two.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting Tuesday that it had tested 273 individuals for COVID-19, and 243 results have been returned. Of those, 236 came back negative and seven returned positive.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 2,575 cases and 73 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

