Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
National Weather Service forecasts rain for Kingman

A rainy week is in the forecast for Kingman. The National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of rain on Wednesday, a 50% chance on Thursday and a 30% chance on Friday. (Miner file photo)

A rainy week is in the forecast for Kingman. The National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of rain on Wednesday, a 50% chance on Thursday and a 30% chance on Friday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 6:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday, April 8 indicates an 80% chance of rain, and while the likelihood of showers will decrease in the days to follow, inclement weather could last until Friday night.

After 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Kingman area could even see a thunderstorm. The high temperature is expected to be near 57 degrees, and winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance for rain and a thunderstorm drop slightly to 60% Wednesday night, which will have a low of around 37 degrees.

Thursday, April 9 will see a 50% chance of precipitation, paired with a high temperature of around 57 degrees. Thursday night will see a slight chance of showers prior to 11 p.m., and a low temperature of around 38.

There is also a 30% chance of showers on Friday, April 10, mainly after 11 a.m. There will also be a chance of showers Sunday night, and then again on Monday.

Information provided by National Weather Service

