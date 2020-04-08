Beware of coronavirus scammers

There’s a lot to worry about when it comes to the coronavirus crisis, including the new ways scammers are using the economic impact payments (so-called “stimulus checks”) to trick people. To keep ahead of scammers who are trying to cash in on those payments, read on.

Scammers have no shame, and nothing – not even a global health crisis – is off limits. They’re pitching fake coronavirus vaccines, unproven cures and bogus at-home testing kits. So, it’s not surprising that scammers are exploiting confusion about economic impact payments, too. But it’s still shameful.

Most people who qualify for a check will automatically get it direct deposited by the IRS within weeks. But as details emerge about how and when payments will arrive, some scammers may start using official-looking fake checks to steal money and confuse people into turning over personal information. Here’s some information to help avoid fake check scams that might be arriving soon.

The check’s not in the mail – yet. Reports say that paper checks – for people without direct deposit – will start arriving in May at the earliest. So, if you get an economic impact payment, stimulus or relief check before then, or if you get a check when you’re expecting a direct deposit, it’s a scam.

The IRS will not send you an overpayment and make you send the money back in cash, gift cards or through a money transfer. If you get an official-looking check for more than what you were expecting – say, for $3,000 – the next call you’re likely to get is from a scammer. They’ll tell you to keep your $1,200 payment, and return the rest by sending cash, gift cards or money transfers. It’s a scam that will leave you owing money to your bank.

That’s not the IRS calling, texting, or emailing. Scammers are sending official-looking messages – including postcards with a password to be used online to “access” or “verify” your payment or direct deposit information.

The IRS will not contact you to collect your personal information or bank account. It’s a scam.

For trusted information and updates about IRS payments – including eligibility, how to sign up for direct deposit, or where to file a short tax form – always start with irs.gov/coronavirus.

(Karen Hobbs is the assistant director of the Division of Consumer and Business Education at the Federal Trade Commission.)